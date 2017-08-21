Second man charged over £500,000 gun raid at Gleneagles
A second man has been charged over a £500,000 raid at Gleneagles.
Thieves allegedly threatened staff with a gun during a robbery at Mappin and Webb, a branch of jewellers at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.
A total of 50 Rolex watches were said to have been stolen on June 27.
A 41-year-old man was charged over the alleged raid last month.
Police have now charged a second man from London in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.