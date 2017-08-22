'Offensive' Aberdeen FC stadium comment probed by police

A supporter of the plans called for a van to be ploughed into people at a shopping centre.

Stadium: Dons have lodged £50m plans at Kingsford.

A supporter of Aberdeen FC's proposed new stadium has called for a van to be ploughed into people against the plans at a shopping centre.

Police are investigating the offensive comment relating to the club's £50m development at Kingsford.

The post on a fans' forum came hours after the Barcelona terror attack.

The comment read: "Get in a van and take one for the team. The shopping centre bit will be busy this lunchtime."

Angry protesters have clashed over the plans, with thousands in favour of the development and thousands against the proposals.

Dons chairman Stewart Milne has said the club's current home, Pittodrie, will soon not meet the criteria to host Uefa games.

But those against the development want the club to look elsewhere. Concerns include traffic and parking issues.

Sergeant Alun Harries said: "I would like to take this opportunity to remind people of their responsibilities with regard to the law when it comes to posting comments online.

"Do not think that because you are behind a screen you are at liberty to say what you like - any report of racist, offensive or abusive comments made online will be thoroughly investigated and every effort made to bring those responsible to court."

The plan is to complete the training centre first so the Dons first team squad can start using it in 2018.

The 20,000-capacity stadium, which has taken inspiration from Bristol City's Ashton Gate Stadium for its design, could be completed by the start of the 2020-21 season.

