Biker who died in rush hour collision with lorry named

Mark Fisher was killed in the smash north of Lyne of Skene, Aberdeenshire.

Mark Fisher: Pronounced dead at the scene of crash.

A motorcyclist who died in a rush hour smash with a lorry has been named by police.

Mark Fisher, from Westhill in Aberdeenshire, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the B977 north of Lyne of Skene around 9am on Thursday August 17.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his Triumph motorbike was hit by a white DAF lorry.

Police said the man who was driving the lorry was uninjured.

Anyone with information on the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact officers on 101.

