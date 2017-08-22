Man faces trial charged with murdering mechanic in house

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie: A trial date for January 29 has been set.

A man has denied murdering a mechanic in his house.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire.

Steven Sidebottom, 24, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow where he denied murder and robbery. He lodged a special defence of alibi.

Judge Lady Stacey set a trial date for January 29 at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Sidebottom is accused of repeatedly striking the 67-year-old with an unidentified blunt implement or implements and robbing him of money on March 11 last year.

He is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice by removing a bath, a sink, a basin, pipe works, carpeting, flooring and other items from a chalet on Crannnabog Farm, Rothienorman, between December 22 last year and February this year.

Sidebottom has also been charged with theft and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC said he intended to call up to 82 witnesses.

He added: "I estimate the trial will last for four weeks."