Lorry sheds load of cement after careering into ditch
The HGV crashed on its side on the A87 at Loch Cluanie in the Highlands on Tuesday.
A lorry has shed its load of cement after careering into a ditch.
The HGV crashed on its side on the A87 close to the Cluanie Dam at Loch Cluanie in the Highlands.
Firefighters were called to help clear the spillage from the vehicle at 1.30pm on Tuesday.
Nobody is thought to have been injured.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "Everyone was released prior to our arrival."
