Elderly man's death in home investigated by police

Murdo Mackinnon's body was discovered at an address on Kintail Crescent in Inverness.

Police: Death being treated as unexplained (file pic). PA

A 78-year-old man has been found dead in his Inverness home.

The body of Murdo Mackinnon was found at the address on Kintail Crescent around 2.40pm on Monday.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and are urging anyone who may have seen or spoken to Mr Mackinnon in the last few days to get in touch.

Detective chief inspector Iain Smith said: "We have been conducting enquiries in the local community as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Mackinnon's death.

"Officers have been working in the area since the incident was reported to us and a presence is likely to be maintained over the next few days.

"I'd like to thank the community for their patience while these enquiries continue.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who knows Mr Mackinnon and has spoken to or seen him in the past few days to get in touch to help us establish the circumstances.

"Any information, no matter how small, may help with our enquiries so please get in touch if you can help."

Anyone with information can be passed to police on 101.

