Stranded campervan family rescued after river bursts banks

A man also had to be rescued from his house in Castlebay after it flooded.

Flood: Heavy rain battered parts of the country.

A family were rescued from a campervan after a river burst its banks and left them surrounded by water in the early hours.

It is thought the two adults and two children were asleep when the incident happened at around 4.30am on Wednesday as heavy rain battered parts of the country.

The campervan was parked beside the river at Glendale on Skye when the banks burst.

The occupants raised the alarm and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Coastguard rescue teams from Dunvegan and Portree and the Scottish Ambulance Service went to the scene.

The family did not need any medical treatment.

On the isle of Barra a man was rescued from his house just outside Castlebay after it flooded.

The Coastguard, fire service, police and ambulance were also at the scene.

Elsewhere, fire crews were also called to deal with flooding in the water treatment station at Balivanich on Benbecula early on Wednesday and were still at the scene at 7am.

A Met Office weather warning, in force until 9am on Wednesday, was issued for western and parts of central Scotland.

It said: "Some intense downpours, perhaps thundery, will lead to localised flooding of roads. Some travel disruption should be expected through into the morning commute.

"The rain will clear away eastwards during Wednesday morning."

