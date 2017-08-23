Man seriously injured in crash at transport museum

A yellow sports car was covered by tarpaulin following the incident in Alford.

Alford: The Grampian Transport Museum has been closed. STV

A man has been seriously injured in a crash on a car track at a transport museum.

A yellow sports car was covered by tarpaulin following the incident, which happened at 10.50am on Wednesday at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, Aberdeenshire.

An air ambulance was called to the incident and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The museum has been closed for the day while investigations are carried out.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched one ambulance, a local doctor and our helimed air ambulance to the scene."