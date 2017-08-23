Man dies in crash on racetrack at transport museum

A yellow sports car was covered by tarpaulin following the incident on Wednesday.

Alford: Man was pronounced dead at the scene. STV

A man has died in a smash on a race track at a transport museum.

A yellow sports car was covered by tarpaulin following the incident, which happened at 10.50am on Wednesday at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, Aberdeenshire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective inspector Stewart Drummond said: "Enquiries in conjunction with our partners are ongoing as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

Police are to remain at the scene for the rest of the day while investigations are carried out.

The museum has been closed and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the death.

