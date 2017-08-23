Primary school and nursery closed after norovirus outbreak

The highly contagious disease has also caused a hospital ward to be shut down.

A primary school and nursery in the Highlands has been shut down after an outbreak of norovirus.

The illness, also known as the winter vomiting bug, has affected 47 children and three members of staff at Ardersier Primary and Nursery.

A ward at Raigmore Hospital was also closed after a patient tested positive and a second patient had symptoms of the bug.

The Highland Council released a statement, saying: "The school will be undergoing a deep clean and the Council will need to close the school on Thursday and Friday to allow pupils and staff time to recover.

"We apologise for this inconvenience but the health of pupils and staff is paramount."

NHS spokeswoman Erin Greig said: " Visitors are being asked to refrain from visiting the ward unless absolutely necessary.

"If you, or anyone you live with has had symptoms of diarrhoea and/ or vomiting please do not come into the hospital until you are clear for 48hours.

"The ward will be reviewed daily."