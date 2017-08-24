School closed after sprinkler system causes flooding

The school will be closed to pupils until Monday due to flooding within building.

Inverness Royal Academy: Secondary school opened last year. STV

A secondary school in the highlands has been closed after it was flooded overnight by it's sprinkler system.

The Inverness Royal Academy is the largest secondary school in the Highlands and is attended by 1400 pupils.

The new school building was opened last year for a cost of £34m and has four floors for a variety of subjects.

It will now be closed to pupils until Monday as they attempt to clear the water and evaluate the damage caused.

The school rector announced on Wednesday night that it would be closed on Thursday and the school confirmed on Twitter that it would remain closed on Friday.

Pupils have been asked to keep checking the school's social media pages for any updates.

The Inverness College UHI will remain open and any pupils who attend there on a Friday should attend their course as normal.

