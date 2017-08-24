Body discovered in loch during search for missing man
Police and coastguard teams carried out a major search in Berneray, North Uist.
A body has been found in the search for a missing man.
Police and coastguard teams were called to try to find a missing man in Berneray, North Uist.
Following an extensive search, the body of a 73-year-old was recovered in a nearby loch.
Chief inspector Gordon MacLeod said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died.
"I would also like to thank members of the public and other services for their assistance during the search and rescue operation.
"Our enquiries are ongoing although there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."
