Rolex and Bulgari watches stolen in £20,000 hotel raid

Items taken from Rox Hotel in Aberdeen between 10.30am and 9.45pm on Saturday.

Rox Hotel: Police want to trace a man in relation to the theft.

Watches worth around £20,000 have been stolen in a raid on a hotel in Aberdeen.

Rolex, Bulgari, Korloff and Vacheron watches were all taken from the Rox Hotel on Market Street between 10.30am and 6.45pm on Saturday.

Police are looking for a 6ft man, of large build and with dark hair. He was wearing a navy jacket, a dark T-shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.

The man is understood to have been with a woman, who has blonde hair and was wearing a white jacket.

Detective constable Eddie Casey said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen a man matching the description given to contact us as he may be able to help us with our enquiries.

"We believe he may have been in the Market Street area and in the public areas of the hotel a number of times throughout Saturday, possibly in the company of the woman described.

"We would also ask that anyone who is offered items for sale, in particular the watches described, and may have concerns as to where they came from to please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.