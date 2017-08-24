Nursing students learn to save lives after earthquakes

Parts of Dundee and Kirkcaldy turned into major incident zones for annual exercise.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5550262571001-earthquake-drill.jpg" />

Nursing students are training to save lives after an earthquake.

Magdalen Green in Dundee and Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy were turned into mock major incident zones.

Students from Dundee University are providing first aid and specialist care to volunteer victims with help from the 225 Medical Regiment Scotland.

The annual exercise is running for several days with participants expected to improve their teamworking, leadership and technical skills.

Organiser Tom McConnachie, a lecturer at the university's School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said: "Teamwork, communication, decision-making and leadership are core attributes necessary in newly qualified nurses.

"Students also have to develop both physical and emotional resilience to face the challenge of working within busy clinical environments.

"We are grateful to the 225 Medical Regiment and our volunteers for allowing us to take part in an exercise of this scale.

"It is specifically designed to help students identify and develop teamwork and leadership skills early in their educational programme.

"It will give them an understanding of how a team is led, how roles within that team are determined, and how to improve their communication and problem-solving."