Man who died in crash on transport museum racetrack named 

James Hickey, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene in Alford on Wednesday morning.

Crash: James Hickey died at Grampian Transport Museum. STV

A man who died in a smash on a racetrack at a transport museum has been named as 22-year-old James Hickey.

Mr Hickey, from Inverness, was involved in a crash at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the site at Montgarrie Road shortly before 11am.

Mr Hickey was pronounced dead at the scene.

A yellow sports car was covered by tarpaulin following the incident.

Detective inspector Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very difficult and sad time.

"Enquiries are still ongoing into the circumstances leading up to this incident and we continue to work with our partners including Aberdeenshire Council."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.