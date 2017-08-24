Council forced to release report on baby ashes scandal

Scotland's Information Commissioner ordered the details of the investigation to be published.

Crematorium: Aberdeen City Council were forced to release the findings of their investigation. STV

Bosses at Aberdeen City Council have been forced to release a previously unseen report into the baby ashes scandal.

Scotland's information commissioner has ordered the local authority to publish the details of last months investigation after it was revealed in 2013 that no ashes had been offered to the families of infants cremated in Aberdeen over a five-year period.

The heavily redacted report shows the level of criticism directed at senior management at Aberdeen Crematorium who "acted in almost complete isolation" when it cremated young children alongside adults.

The investigation that concluded that: "There was little knowledge by senior management of the service provided to the families of these babies.

"There was insufficient interest taken or leadership shown by management."

The council has since carried out its own report into the conduct of senior staff.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: "Over the past few years operations at the crematorium have been transformed and there is now an open and inclusive ethos where staff are encouraged to contribute and challenge.

"Every crematorium staff member is a qualified cremator technician certified to carry out infant and baby cremations.

"At the inspection of Hazlehead Crematorium in 2016, the Inspector of Crematoria Scotland noted the Crematorium Operational Procedure document as a credit to the authors and one of the most comprehensive and useful guidance and training aids seen by the Inspector at any of the other 28 crematoria in Scotland.

"Those improvements do not in any way compensate for the pain suffered by those affected by past practices but are an indication of the comprehensive measures taken to address the issues identified."