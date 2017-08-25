Fight between car occupants after Dundee collision

The two cars crashed on Thursday evening at Old Glamis Road.

Appeal: Police are looking for witnesses.

A fight broke out between occupants of two cars after a collision in Dundee.

The crash occurred on Old Glamis Road, Dundee at around 5.15pm on Thursday.

Investigating officers have appealed to the public for information after an altercation occurred between the occupants of the vehicles involved - a blue Ford Focus and a white Renault Clio.

The blue Ford Focus subsequently drove off.

Any one who witnessed the incident have been asked to phone 101 and quote incident 2828 of 24/08/17.

