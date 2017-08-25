Road at 'risk of being washed away' due to heavy rain

The A832 near Inverness has been closed and police are advising people to avoid the area.

Flooding: An entire section of the A832 has been closed. Traffic Scotland

Police said the road between Achnasheen and Gorstan, just north of Inverness, is significantly flooded.

A portion of the road has also been washed away.

A police spokesman said: "Due to heavy rain in the area there is currently full road closure on the A832 between Achnasheen and Gorstan.

"The weather has resulted in significant flooding to the road and a portion of the road being washed away.

"The public are requested to avoid the area."