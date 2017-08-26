Busy tourist route is reopened after flooding fears

The A832 was closed on Friday evening over fears the road would be 'washed away'.

Flooding: The A832 was closed after heavy rain. Google

A road has been reopened after it was closed on Friday evening due to flooding.

The A832 was shut between Achnasheen and Gorstan, just north of Inverness, after heavy rain had caused "significant flooding" and fears over the road being "washed away".

A 90mile diversion was in place when a section of the road was closed off.

The road, part of the North Coast 500 route, was reopened around midday on Saturday.

A traffic light system is in place around the affected area.

A railway line in Garve has also been damaged due to flooding