Three injured after being attacked with 'bladed weapon'

A 30-year-old man has been held in custody in connection with the incident.

At around 7pm on Friday in Auchterarder, a man in his 30s attacked three others within a house.

A 32-year-old man suffered a chest injury and a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman received minor injuries.

They were all treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Hospital staff say that none of the injuries are life threatening.

A police spokesman said: "A man in his 30s has been detained in relation to an incident in Auchterarder on Friday evening.

"Three people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment."