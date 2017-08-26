Three injured after being attacked with 'bladed weapon'
A 30-year-old man has been held in custody in connection with the incident.
Three people were injured after they were attacked with a "bladed weapon" in Perth and Kinross.
At around 7pm on Friday in Auchterarder, a man in his 30s attacked three others within a house.
A 32-year-old man suffered a chest injury and a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman received minor injuries.
They were all treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Hospital staff say that none of the injuries are life threatening.
A police spokesman said: "A man in his 30s has been detained in relation to an incident in Auchterarder on Friday evening.
"Three people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment."