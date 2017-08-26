Child airlifted to hospital after two car crash on A9

Two other children were also injured in the incident near Newtonmore.

Crash: Three children were injured in the incident. STV

Three children have been injured in a two vehicle collision on the A9 near Newtonmore.

At around 3.45pm on Saturday, emergency services attended the incident.

A stretch of the A9 was closed, and will remain closed for some time while police investigate.

One of the children sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said: "Three young children were in one of the vehicles - one is being taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries,

"The second child was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the third is being assessed at the scene.

"A stretch of the A9 while be closed for some time while the incident is dealt with, and local diversions are in place.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience."