Concern grows for Dundee man who has been missing one week 

Anthony Kelbie, 48, has been missing for a week from Dundee and was last seen in Brechin.

Missing: Police searched Nursery Park in Brechin. Google

Officers have spoken to more than 100 members of the public in an effort to trace a missing man last seen with head injuries.

48-year-old Anthony Kelbie was last seen on Saturday August 20 in Nursery Park, Brechin.

Mr Kelbie lives in Maryfied, Dundee and was reported missing on Sunday.

Sergeant Victoria Crichton said: "It is crucial we keep Anthony's details and image in the public domain one week on as we rely on information from the public to help us find missing people.

"Our officers revisited the last place Anthony was seen last night to speak to members of the public who regularly visit the area and to hopefully jog anyone's memory who may have been there last week and could have potentially seen him.

"Numerous people were able to assist and I would like to sincerely thank them for their help.

"It has been one week since Anthony was last seen and as more time passes we become increasingly concerned for him - it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family and friends for so long, and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

"We continue to appeal to Anthony to get in touch with Police and let us know he is OK. Your family are worried about you and want to know you have come to no harm."