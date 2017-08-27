Police with riot shields called to Perth stand-off 

The man is understood to have been on a roof-top since 10.30am on Sunday.

Police: The man was staging a stand-off. Google

Riot police were called to a man staging a rooftop stand-off in Perth.

The man was understood to have been on the roof of a home in Stanley Crescent since around 10.30am.

As a result of the incident a 24-year-old man was arrested.

Five police cars and three vans were in attendance and the street was cordoned off, but now reopened.

Officers were using riot shields for their own protection and negotiating with the man in an attempt to persuade him to come down.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland were in attendance at the Stanley Crescent area of Perth following a concern call for a male earlier today.

"The incident was well-contained with no risk to the public."