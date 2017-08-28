Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in bike crash

The 58-year-old man was airlifted to hospital following the accident on the B976 road.

Crash: Appeal for witnesses. Google 2017

A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing his bike in Aberdeenshire.

The 58-year-old man was cycling on the B976 road near Ballogie Nursery in Ballogie, near Aboyne, around midday on Sunday when the accident happened.

The emergency services were alerted and the man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police are appealing for witnesses.

The cyclist was riding a white road bicycle and was wearing black shorts, a white top and a white helmet.

Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen cyclist beforehand and who hasn't yet spoken with police to do so to help us piece together exactly what happened."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

