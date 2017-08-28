  • STV
National Trust 'got it wrong' with Glencoe legal threat

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Charity reaches deal with clothing firm which has sold branded jackets for 30 years.

Law: Dave Shand, left, accused NTS of 'bullying'.
Law: Dave Shand, left, accused NTS of 'bullying'. Hilltrek/PA

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has admitted it "got it wrong" by threatening legal action against a clothing company over its use of the trademark 'Glencoe'.

Trust lawyers had ordered Hilltrek Outdoor Clothing to stop selling Glencoe-branded jackets as it owns the rights to the name.

Hilltrek, which is based in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, said it had been making the jackets for 30 years while the NTS only registered the trademark in 2015.

Dave Shand, owner of Hilltrek, had accused the NTS of using "bullying tactics", but following meetings the two sides announced on Monday they had shaken hands on an agreement.

The deal means Hilltrek will be able to continue selling the Glencoe jackets.

NTS customer director Mark Bishop said: "When we first took action to protect our properties and the Trust through the application of trademarks, our intention was always to ensure that this protection also sheltered local businesses and communities from exploitative or inappropriate use of the names in question.

"We were always clear that we did not see the trademarks having any effect whatsoever on established businesses with local products."

'I am pleased to say that there will be no restriction on Hilltrek continuing to use Glencoe as before'
Mark Bichop, NTS

He continued: "On this occasion, we got it wrong.

"If we had done our homework on Hilltrek before our lawyers contacted them, it would have been clear that this was a Scottish company which has been manufacturing this product with this name for a number of years.

"Our first response would then have been to come to a mutual agreement over the issue, which is what we have now achieved.

"I am pleased to say that there will be no restriction on Hilltrek continuing to use Glencoe as before as the name of this product line.

"There is much we have in common as we both appeal to people who love Scotland's magnificent wild lands and this is something we want to focus on together."

Mr Shand said: "I am delighted that we were able to come to an agreement so quickly and that Hilltrek will continue to sell our high-quality Glencoe jackets.

"As I have said before, the National Trust for Scotland does a lot of good work protecting and caring for the places our customers enjoy.

"I urge people to go on supporting the charity and the work they do."

The Trust says it decided to trademark property place names in order to prevent businesses around the world from registering them first.

This could lead to the names being associated with products the NTS did not wish them to be, the charity argued.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.