Man charged after three children hurt in A9 car smash

A man has been charged after three children and two adults were hurt in a car crash.

The collision between a Vauxhall Zafira and a Land Rover Discovery happened on the A9 near Newtonmore at 3.45pm on Saturday.

The three children, aged four, six and eight, a 41-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were all taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment to non-serious injuries.

Police said on Monday that a 53-year-old man had been charged with driving offences.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.