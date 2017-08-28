Divers search river for man missing more than a week

Anthony Kelbie, 48, from Dundee, was last seen in Brechin on Saturday, August 19.

Divers will search the South Esk River in an effort to trace a missing man.

The officers will be assisted by a police helicopter in the hunt for Anthony Kelbie , 48, who has been missing from his home in Dundee for over a week.

Police believe he was last seen in Brechin, near Nursery Park, on August 19.

Officers spoke to more than 100 members of the public over the weekend.

Inspector Alice Coventry said : "Thank you to those members of the public who came forward over the weekend to assist with our enquiries.

"I would like to make an appeal to motorists who were driving along the Brechin to Arbroath Road, A933, between 9.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, August 19 and who may have seen someone matching Anthony's description to get in touch with us.

"Also, if you have a dash cam and were in the area at the relevant times, we would really like to hear from.

"When last seen, Anthony was wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He has noticeable cuts to the side of his head and a lump and cut on his forehead.

"Please contact us on 101 if you have any information."