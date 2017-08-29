Arrest made as people evacuated from houses in gas alert

Around 80 properties have been affected in the incident in Forres, Moray.

Stuart Street: 26-year-old man arrested over incident. 2017 Google

A man has been arrested after around 80 properties had their gas supplies disconnected following an incident.

Police said a small number of people were evacuated following the incident in Stuart Street, Forres, Moray on Monday evening.

A 26-year-old man was arrested from a property in the street.

The Scottish Gas Network will be in the area on Tuesday to re-connect the affected addresses.

A police spokesman said: "During the evening of Monday, August 28, Police Scotland dealt with an incident at Stuart Street, Forres which resulted in a number of properties' gas supplies being disconnected and a small number of persons evacuated.

"A 26-year-old male was arrested from a property within the street."

