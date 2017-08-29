Police chase man 'armed with gun' outside McDonald's

Officers were called to Union Street in Aberdeen on Monday following the reports.

McDonald's: Man was later released without charge. Google 2017

A man was chased by police over reports he had a gun outside a McDonald's.

Officers were called to Union Street in Aberdeen city centre at 6.55pm on Monday.

The man, 47, was said to have fled after seeing officers before being caught outside Siberia Vodka Bar on Belmont Street.

Police detained the man who was later released pending further enquiries.

The gun is understood to be a replica.

A 52-year-old man was detained in connection with alleged drug offences but was also released without charge.

