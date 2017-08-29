Psychiatric hospital criticised over suicide-risk patients

Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen has been censured by the Health and Safety Executive.

Cornhill Hospital: HSE intervenes over risk to patients (file pic). SWNS

Fresh concerns have been raised about a psychiatric hospital criticised for not doing enough to keep patients safe following a series of suicides.

NHS Grampian was censured by the Health and Safety Executive after three people treated at Cornhill Hospital took their own lives over two weeks in 2013.

It has now received a second warning about the care of vulnerable people.

The HSE said NHS Grampian "failed to ensure that risks who have been assessed as being at risk of self-harm or suicide have been reduced as far as reasonably practicable".

It highlighted the presence of what it called "ligature risks" as evidence.

'It's essential that our wards are safe and also allow patients privacy and dignity.' Jane Fletcher, NHS Grampian

NHS Grampian on Tuesday announced plans for a "multi-million pound revamp" of Cornhill, with work scheduled to get under way next month.

Jane Fletcher, head of hosted mental health services at the hospital, said: "It's essential that our wards are safe and also allow patients privacy and dignity, whilst giving staff maximum accessibility to deliver timely and effective treatment.

"This can only be achieved through investing significantly in our facilities, as we are announcing today."

During their last visit to Skene Ward in June 2016, where all three patients who took their own lives were being treated, inspectors from the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland praised staff.

They also noted the ward was "rather tired and in need of upgrading", however.

