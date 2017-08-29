Body in bins murderer has appeal rejected by judges

Steven Jackson claimed to have been the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Jailed: Steven Jackson and Michelle Higgins. Paul Reid/Angus Pictures

A murderer who repeatedly stabbed a woman before dismembering her remains has failed in a bid to have his conviction quashed.

Lawyers for Steven Jackson had argued the 41-year-old was the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Appeal judges rejected his appeal at Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Jackson was handed a life sentence at the High Court in Livingston in January for killing Kimberley MacKenzie in Montrose.

Jurors at his trial were told he used two knives, a hammer and a paint scraper when he assaulted the 37-year-old mother-of-three.

Jackson repeatedly struck Ms MacKenzie's head and stabbed her more than 40 times during the frenzied attack on October 27, 2015.

The day following the assault, Jackson chopped up her body and, with the assistance of Michelle Higgins, 29, dumped the body parts in four bins in Montrose.

Higgins was jailed for eight years for helping to dispose of the body.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Donald Findlay QC told appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Brodie and Lord Drummond Young that his client's conviction was unsafe.

Mr Findlay said a witness at Jackson's trial had given evidence against him which was irrelevant to the proceedings.

The lawyer claimed this could have prejudiced jurors against his client.

Mr Findlay told the appeal judges the law required Lady Rae, the judge who presided over the trial, to stop the trial.

The advocate said because Lady Rae had not abandoned the trial, jurors could have became prejudiced against his client.

He argued the judge's inaction created a miscarriage of justice against Jackson.

Prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards QC argued Lady Rae acted correctly.

The court heard the judge told jurors to disregard the irrelevant evidence, eliminating the potential for a miscarriage of justice.

The judges agreed with the submissions made by Ms Edwards and refused the appeal.

