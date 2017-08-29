Girl injured in Manchester attack returns home to Barra

Laura MacIntyre was at the Ariana Grande gig with friend Eilidh MacLeod 100 days ago.

Laura MacIntyre: Suffered 'horrendous' injuries and friend died in terror attack. ITV

A teenager who was severely injured in the Manchester terror attack 100 days ago has returned home to Barra in the Outer Hebrides.

Laura MacIntyre, 15, suffered "horrendous" injuries in the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in May.

She travelled to the Manchester Arena with her friend Eilidh MacLeod, who was among the 22 people killed.

Laura returned to her family home on Tuesday after the terror attack in May.

After initially being treated at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, she was moved to a hospital in Glasgow in July as her recovery continued.

She suffered serious hand and leg injuries in the blast.

Her parents, Michael and Nan MacIntyre, thanked the people of Manchester for the support they provided Laura.

Speaking in July, they said: "The kindness and care started from the first moments after the bombing when a young travel safe officer held Laura's hand and comforted her for an hour while she waited for treatment.

"We believe he helped save Laura's life that night and he will always be a hero to our family.

"Since then, he has been to visit Laura in hospital and it was a privilege to meet him and thank him in person."

Eilidh and Laura, both pupils at Castlebay Community School, were reported missing after they failed to get in touch with family following the explosion on May 22.

It was later confirmed Eilidh was among the dead while Laura was found in hospital.

On June 5, around 1000 mourners gathered in Barra as Eilidh's body was returned to the island.

Her coffin was flown in to the island's beach, which is also used as an airstrip, and carried across the sand in a piper-led procession.

Manchester: 100 Days After The Attack will air on Tuesday on STV at 9pm.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.