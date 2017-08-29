Cyclist, 58, dies days after crashing bike on B976 road

No other vehicles were involved when Michael Rash crashed his bike on Sunday.

Fatal: Cyclist died after incident on B976. Google 2017

A cyclist has died after crashing his bike in Aberdeenshire.

Michael Rash was cycling on the B976 road near Ballogie Nursery in Ballogie, near Aboyne, around midday on Sunday when the accident happened.

The 58-year-old from Arboyne in Aberdeenshire suffered fatal injuries in the crash that took place at around midday on Sunday.

The emergency services were alerted and the man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, from the Aberdeenshire and Moray Road Policing Unit, said: "First and foremost our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Michael.

"Anyone with information who hasn't yet come forward should contact Police Scotland on 101.''

