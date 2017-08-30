Pilot project aims to tackle child sexual exploitation

Barnardo's and police to share resources in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Exploitation: Pilot will run for two years (file pic). ECPAT UK

A programme to protect young people against child sexual exploitation (CSE) has been launched in two Scottish cities.

Police Scotland and Barnardo's in Aberdeen and Dundee have joined forces to develop the pilot project which will run for two years.

It hopes to protect and support children and young people who are at risk of sexual exploitation in the local areas.

Advisers from the charity's reducing the impact of sexual exploitation (RISE) service will support police officers by improving support to children under the age of 18.

They will also assist in identifying and disrupting perpetrators and exploitation networks, and protecting current and potential victims by bringing together intelligence.

Peter Nield, assistant director of Barnardo's Scotland, said sharing skills, knowledge and intelligence would provide a co-ordinated response to CSE across the two cities.

He said: "Having CSE advisers located within police divisions and embedded within local child protection arrangements will help ensure that the right systems and supports are in place which identify and respond to child sexual exploitation and improve outcomes for vulnerable and at-risk children and young people".

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Andy Cowie added: "By taking this proactive, multi-agency approach, Barnardo's and Police Scotland aim to reduce risk and ensure the right support is in place to prevent children becoming victims of people who seek to exploit them for sex.

"CSE is often hidden, with perpetrators using violence, coercion and intimidation to exert power over children. Children may not realise they are being exploited or may be too afraid to ask for help.

"We need to recognise the signs, listen to young people and take action against perpetrators."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.