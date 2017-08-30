School on lockdown over reports of gunman among trees

Armed police were called to Pilmuir Primary School in Forres, Moray, after alert.

Pilmuir: Windows and blinds were closed for safety. Google 2017

A primary school was on lockdown after reports of a gunman with a rifle among nearby trees.

Staff at Pilmuir Primary School in Forres, Moray, alerted police to a man claiming to have been followed by a person with an air rifle.

Armed police were called while windows and blinds were closed to avoid pupils noticing officers during the incident, which happened on Monday at around 9am.

A Moray Council spokesman said: "Staff locked down the building and accounted for all pupils and colleagues. Learning and teaching activities continued as normal to maintain a calm atmosphere and avoid children becoming further unsettled.

"They were sited away from windows and blinds were closed to avoid unsettlement at the ongoing police activity outside.

"The firearms unit responded immediately to the request for assistance and the school was given the all clear by late morning."

Officers remained at the school until lunchtime.

A letter sent to parents added: "Shortly after the start of school staff were alerted to the presence of a man in close vicinity to the school.

"It was reported that the man was located in a tree and in possession of a firearm. Staff swiftly locked down the school with all pupils and staff, safe and accounted for.

"The firearms unit responded immediately to the school's request for assistance. The school was given the all-clear by late morning."

Following extensive searches, nobody with a gun was found.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called in relation to concern for a man. He was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital."

