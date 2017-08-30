Boy, 17, charged over 'sledgehammer raid' at jewellers

The incident reportedly happened at K&C Jewellers in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged sledgehammer raid at a jewellery store.

The incident reportedly happened at K&C Jewellers on Bridge Street in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

A number of watches were allegedly stolen and damage worth thousands of pounds caused on Saturday, March 11.

The teenager has also been charged with breaking into a building on Scotsfir Crescent on December 9 last year.

Investigating officer Gary Johnston said: "Extensive enquiries into these incidents were carried out and we would like to thank members who assisted us while the investigation was ongoing."

The boy will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

