BrewDog slammed by the Government of South Australia

The craft beer manufacturer was accused of having 'blatant disregard' for Adelaide.

BrewDog: Australian officials hit out at Scottish beer maker. BrewDog

BrewDog has been slammed by the Government of South Australia.

It has accused the Scottish craft beer maker of ignoring its plea to build a brewery in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia.

BrewDog revealed plans to expand its operations Down Under earlier this year.

Deputy agent general James Mraz said: "BrewDog has avoided all official channels to do business. Where I'm from, we call people like that rude w****rs."

"We're serious - we want to do a deal," he added.

A government spokeswoman said BrewDog had ignored a letter from agent general Bill Muirhead in a "display of the highest arrogance".

She added it had been "enraged" by their blatant disregard" for Adelaide.

The brewer has indicated it is considering sites in Newcastle and Brisbane.

BrewDog's plans to build a hotel in Aberdeenshire stalled earlier this year after the company became embroiled in a row with the local council.

It intended to buy up almost 12 acres of council-owned land next to its Ellon brewery for the £5m development.

BrewDog valued the plot at £58,500 but Aberdeenshire Council argued it was worth £3.5m.

