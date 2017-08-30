Motorcyclist dies at scene after collision with van

The crash happened on the A923 Coupar Angus road near Dundee on Wednesday.

Death: The man's family have been informed. STV

A man has died following a road crash in Angus.

The collision between a motorcycle and a van happened on the A923 Coupar Angus road at 12.20pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the man's family had been informed.

The route has been closed at the Muirhead junction and Piperdam as a result of the crash and to allow an investigation to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland Tayside Division on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.