Motorcyclist dies at scene after collision with van
The crash happened on the A923 Coupar Angus road near Dundee on Wednesday.
A man has died following a road crash in Angus.
The collision between a motorcycle and a van happened on the A923 Coupar Angus road at 12.20pm on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said the man's family had been informed.
The route has been closed at the Muirhead junction and Piperdam as a result of the crash and to allow an investigation to take place.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland Tayside Division on 101.
