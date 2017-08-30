Body discovered in search for missing Dundee man
Anthony Kelbie was last seen in Brechin on August 20.
A body has been discovered by police officers searching for a missing man.
Anthony Kelbie, 48, from Dundee, was last seen in Brechin, Angus, between 8pm and 10pm on August 20.
Specialist officers from the Dive and Marine Unit and a police helicopter searched the South Esk River on Monday.
On Wednesday, a body was found nearby by search teams.
Police Scotland said Mr Kelbie's next of kin have been made aware of the development but there has been no identification of the body yet.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
