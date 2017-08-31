Nearly 100 jobs lost with collapse of electrical firm

The Dundee-based Scottish Electric Group went into administration earlier this week.

Collapsed: Dundee-based Scottish Electric Group in liquidation (file pic). Google 2017

Nearly 100 jobs have been lost with the collapse of a Dundee electrical company.

The Scottish Electric Group (SEC) went into administration this week.

All 99 employees have been made redundant as a result, administrators Johnson Carmichael said.

Restructuring partner Donald McNaught said the business had faced "prolonged cash-flow pressure".

He added: "Our main objective going forward will be to preserve value in the SEG's remaining assets to maximise the return to creditors.

"Unfortunately, the process has resulted in job losses and we will work with the relevant government agencies to ensure employees are provided with the appropriate support."

SEG is the trading name of Vasanat International Ltd, a company which is more than 75% owned by Spanish real estate firm Platinum Stock SL.

Its sole administrator is Thomas John Stodart, the former director of Muirfield Contracts, which collapsed with the loss of 370 jobs in 2015.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.