Motorcyclist who died in smash with van named by police

Steven Critchley, of Forneth in Perthshire, died on the A923 near Dundee.

Crash: Road was closed for several hours. STV

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a van has been named by police.

Steven Critchley, from Forneth in Perthshire, was pronounced dead in the collision on the A923 Coupar Angus road at the Fowlis junction in Angus.

The road was closed for several hours following the 48-year-old's death on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing and Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries to contact 101."

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

