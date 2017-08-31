First mosque in Western Isles to be built on Lewis

The plans received a boost after six Syrian families were resettled in Stornoway.

Stornoway: Site of future mosque.

The Western Isles' first mosque is to be built on the Isle of Lewis.

A long-derelict former home in Stornoway town centre will be converted into a centre for prayer and Islamic events.

Plans to build a mosque on Lewis go back several years but they received a boost after six Syrian families were resettled there.

The mosque won approval on Thursday - the eve of Eid ul Adha, one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar.

A spokesman for the community said: "We are all happy the council approved the mosque before Eid - so more for us to celebrate."

There were no objections to the mosque on religious grounds but concerns were raised over parking. The building is owned by members of the local Muslim community.

The Western Isles remain staunchly religious and the islands of Lewis and Harris both have large presbyterian communities.

Many businesses do not open on Sundays and a row erupted in 2009 when ferry firm CalMac began sailing on the Sabbath.

The 26 Syrian refugees who have settled in the Western Isles are among 1800 people who have found new homes in Scotland after escaping the war in their homeland.

