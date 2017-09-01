  • STV
Tagged raptor vanishes in 'suspicious' circumstances

STV

The hen harrier was last recorded flying over grouse moor in the Cairngorms.

Harrier: Just 460 pairs left in Scotland (file pic).
Harrier: Just 460 pairs left in Scotland (file pic). © Lorenzo M

A satellite-tagged hen harrier has vanished above a grouse moor, with conservationists calling the disappearance "highly suspicious".

RSPB Scotland is urging anyone with information to contact police after the young bird disappeared on August 12, the start of the grouse shooting season.

The female harrier, named Calluna, was tagged this summer at a nest on the National Trust for Scotland's Mar Lodge Estate near Braemar in Aberdeenshire as part of the charity's EU-funded Hen Harrier LIFE project.

Her transmitter's data was being monitored by RSPB Scotland and showed the bird fledged from the nest in July and left the area in early August, with the data showing her gradually heading east over the Deeside moors.

Tag data showed it to be working perfectly but transmissions ended abruptly on August 12, with no further data transmitted.

Her last recorded position was on a grouse moor a few miles north of Ballater in the Cairngorms National Park.

Ian Thomson, head of investigations at RSPB Scotland, said: "This bird joins the lengthening list of satellite-tagged birds of prey that have disappeared, in highly suspicious circumstances, almost exclusively in areas intensively managed for driven grouse shooting.

"The transmitters used in this project are incredibly reliable and the sudden halt in data being received from it, with no hint of a malfunction, is very concerning."

Hen harriers are one of the UK's rarest raptors and are struggling in Scotland, their stronghold.

The number of breeding pairs in Scotland now stands at 460, a fall of 27% since 2004, with illegal killing in areas managed for grouse shooting identified as one of the main drivers of this decline.

David Frew, operations manager for the National Trust for Scotland at Mar Lodge Estate, said: "It is deeply saddening to learn that Calluna appears to have been lost, so soon after fledging from Mar Lodge Estate.

"Hen harriers were persecuted on Deeside for a great many years and we had hoped that the first successful breeding attempt on Mar Lodge Estate in 2016 would signal the start of a recovery for these magnificent birds in the area."

