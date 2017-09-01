Heroin and cannabis haul worth £152,000 seized in raid

Four men aged between 33 and 46 have been charged with drugs offences.

Arrests: Men charged after raids (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Four men have been charged after police seized a haul of heroin and cannabis worth £152,000.

Officers specialising in organised crime carried out a raid on Beauly Avenue in Dundee on Thursday.

The men, aged between 33 and 46, have been charged with drugs offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit executed a warrant at an address in Dundee on Thursday and £152,000 worth of heroin and cannabis resin were recovered."

All four men are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

