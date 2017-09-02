Queen joins thousands in attending Braemar Gathering

She was accompanied at Balmoral by Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Queen: She first visited when she was seven years old. PA

The Queen joined more than 15,000 spectators at the annual Braemar Gathering.

In its 202nd year, the Highland Games event is seen as the biggest of its kind.

Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh also attended. PA

The Queen first came to the event as a seven-year-old child in 1933.

The games have been regularly visited by the reigning monarch and other members of the Royal Family since Queen Victoria first attended in 1848.

Competition: Thousands attended the event. STV