Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

Kintore: The road has been closed. Google 2017

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

The collision happened on the B987 near the Torryburn Hotel in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

The woman, in her 60s, is in a serious condition following the incident at 4.50pm on Saturday.

Officers have closed the road near Torryburn lane and diversions are in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road will be closed for some time."