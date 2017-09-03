Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near hotel

Anne-Marie Glass died on the B987 near the Torryburn Hotel in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Kintore: The road was closed for several hours. Google 2017

Anne-Marie Glass died following the incident on the B987 near the Torryburn Hotel in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

The 49-year-old was hit by a car in the village at 4.50pm on Saturday.

Police closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A spokeswoman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."