Boy, eight, seriously injured in hit and run in Aberdeen

The boy was knocked down by a moped and remains in hospital.

Injured: The little boy is still in hospital. Google

An eight-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a moped in Aberdeen.

At around 4.30pm, emergency services were alerted to the incident on Conrnhill Terrace.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children's hospital where he remains.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Inspector Simon Reid said: "Enquiries are at an early stage in relation to this incident and officers will be in the area of Cornhill Terrace whilst these continue.

"I can confirm that the family of the injured child are aware and with him at hospital.

"At this time I appeal to anybody who may have any information around the circumstances of this collision, particularly anyone who may have contacted emergency services shortly after the incident, to contact Police on 101."