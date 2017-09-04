Man charged after girl, ten, injured in 'hit-and-run'

The child suffered a broken shoulder during the incident in Milnathort on August 31.

Milnathort: Man will be reported to procurator fiscal (file pic). CC by Richard Webb

A man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run that left a ten-year-old girl with a broken shoulder.

Police were called to South Street in Milnathort, Kinross-shire, following an incident involving a motorbike on August 31.

A 27-year-old man has been charged over the incident and will be reported to the procurator fiscal, police said.

A police spokeswoman added: "A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic incident which happened in Milnathort at 7.50pm on August 31.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter."

