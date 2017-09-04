Motorist dies after car veers off road and hits tree

Andrew Griffin, 39, of Kiltarlity, was involved in crash on the A833 on Saturday.

Andrew Griffin: Crash happened near his home.

A motorist has died after his car veered off a road and crashed into a tree in the Highlands.

Andrew Griffin's Volkswagen Polo was the only vehicle involved in incident near Kiltarlity.

Police were called to the A833 at around 10.30pm on Saturday, September 2.

The road was closed until 3.30am while police carried out enquiries at the scene.

Mr Griffin, 39, was from the Kiltarlity area.

Sergeant Chris Murray said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Griffin's family and friends at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal for any witnesses to the collision or who saw the vehicle traveling south from the Dingwall area prior to the collision who have not already spoken to officers to come forward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.